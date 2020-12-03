2020/12/05 | 03:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNICEF receives 26 million from Germany to support national systems and ensure vulnerable children in Iraq receive quality basic and social protection services in Iraq The German Government, through its Development Bank, the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), has contributed 26 million Euros to UNICEF in order to help the agency in its ongoing efforts to […]

read more Germany supporting Vulnerable Children in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.