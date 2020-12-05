New Zealand helping to Protect Children in Iraq

2020/12/05 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNICEF and New Zealand partner to protect and support children and young people in Iraq UNICEF has welcomed a boost of new funds amounting to USD 1.3 million dollars from the New Zealand Government in support of its Country Programme in Iraq.With this generous funding from New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, […]

