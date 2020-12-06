2020/12/06 | 05:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Al-Bayan Center for Planning and Studies.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Powering Iraq: Challenges Facing the Electricity Sector in Iraq On February 21, 2020, Iraq recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus.Five months later, total recorded cases […]

read more Challenges Facing the Electricity Sector in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.