2020/12/07 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Al-Bayan Center for Planning and Studies.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The Prospects Of Establishing A Sovereign Wealth Fund In Iraq Throughout history, financial crises have been met with innovative reform plans that help develop the resilience of a […]

read more Establishing a Sovereign Wealth Fund in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.