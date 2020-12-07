Syrian-Iraqi talks to enhance health cooperation between the two countries

2020/12/07 | 06:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad, SANA- Iraqi Minister of Health, Hassan al-Tamimi, discussed with the Syrian ambassador to Iraq, Satam Jadaan al-Dandah, on Sunday, ways to develop health cooperation between the two countries.

A statement by the Iraqi health ministry said that the two sides discussed a number of topics related to combating coronavirus, and ways to enhance health cooperation between the two countries and a joint scientific exchange.

Ambassador al-Dandah stressed the need to strengthen cooperation and coordination in all fields, especially in the health field between the two countries, in a way that leads to the elimination of the Coronavirus.

Manar Salameh /MHD Ibrahim/Mazen Eyon