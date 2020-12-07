Pope announces he will visit Iraq in March in first foreign trip since coronavirus outbreak

2020/12/07 | 19:48 - Source: Iraq News



Francis turns 84 on December 17. Pope Francis, pictured during an audience at the Vatican last week, is scheduled to make his first trip since the start of the pandemic by visiting Iraq next spring The Vatican said Francis had accepted invitations from the Iraqi government from the local Catholic church.It was not immediately clear whether the pope would travel if he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 before the trip. Italy is expected to start vaccinations in January, but the Vatican has yet to announce its own plans. In mid-2019, Francis told Catholic aid agencies that he planned on traveling to Iraq in 2020.At that time, the pope expressed hope that Iraq could build its future peacefully in the 'shared pursuit of the common good on the part of all elements of society, including the religious, and not fall back into hostilities sparked by the simmering conflicts of the regional powers.' Francis's last foreign trip was a visit to Thailand and Japan in November 2019, when he met then-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (pictured) Iraq was one of the few countries which eluded the globe-trotting Pope John Paul II. He had wanted to go to Iraq in 1999, but, according to the Vatican, the pilgrimage never happened because then-dictator Saddam Hussein postponed it.Qaraqosh is a big Christian town on the Nineveh plains that had emptied entirely when the Islamic State group took over Mosul. An order of nuns runs a nursery school there now for 130 children, according to the Italian Catholic bishops' conference.Irbil is largely Kurdish, with some Turkmen and Christian communities. Mosul is majority Sunni Arab. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Pope announces he will visit Iraq in March in first foreign trip since coronavirus outbreakThe Vatican said Pope Francis would make the Middle East trip from March 5-8He will make stops in Baghdad and to the plains of Ur linked to biblical AbrahamFrancis, soon to turn 84, last travelled abroad to Thailand and Japan in late 2019 By Associated Press Published: 14:34, 7 December 2020 | Updated: 14:34, 7 December 2020 Pope Francis will make a pilgrimage to Iraq in March, the Vatican said today, in what would be the pontiff's first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic.Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis will make the March 5-8 visit, with stops in Baghdad, the cities of Irbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh, and the 'plains of Ur, linked to the memory of Abraham,' the biblical patriarch who is revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims.Bruni said the trip's schedule will be announced later and will take into consideration 'the evolution of the worldwide health emergency' between now and March.It would be the first trip abroad for the pope since November 2019, when he visited Thailand and Japan.Francis turns 84 on December 17. Pope Francis, pictured during an audience at the Vatican last week, is scheduled to make his first trip since the start of the pandemic by visiting Iraq next spring The Vatican said Francis had accepted invitations from the Iraqi government from the local Catholic church.It was not immediately clear whether the pope would travel if he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 before the trip. Italy is expected to start vaccinations in January, but the Vatican has yet to announce its own plans. In mid-2019, Francis told Catholic aid agencies that he planned on traveling to Iraq in 2020.At that time, the pope expressed hope that Iraq could build its future peacefully in the 'shared pursuit of the common good on the part of all elements of society, including the religious, and not fall back into hostilities sparked by the simmering conflicts of the regional powers.' Francis's last foreign trip was a visit to Thailand and Japan in November 2019, when he met then-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (pictured) Iraq was one of the few countries which eluded the globe-trotting Pope John Paul II. He had wanted to go to Iraq in 1999, but, according to the Vatican, the pilgrimage never happened because then-dictator Saddam Hussein postponed it.Qaraqosh is a big Christian town on the Nineveh plains that had emptied entirely when the Islamic State group took over Mosul. An order of nuns runs a nursery school there now for 130 children, according to the Italian Catholic bishops' conference.Irbil is largely Kurdish, with some Turkmen and Christian communities. Mosul is majority Sunni Arab.

Sponsored Links