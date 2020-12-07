IntelliBoard partners with Pukunui in Malaysia, bolstering its presence in Southeast Asia for Moodle™ LMS Users

2020/12/07 | 21:24 - Source: Iraq News

IntelliBoard is now officially partnered with Pukunui, expanding its team to Malaysia that services Southeast Asia for Moodle™ LMS users.

MONROE, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard is proud to announce its latest partnership with Pukunui in Malaysia.



IntelliBoard is the leading LMS analytics plugin for a variety of LMSs and offers in-depth, easy-to-use, multi-function analytics for the Moodle™ LMS (and many more).



IntelliBoard helps Pukunui clients master their data with a click of a button: retention, engagement, compliance, and eLearning improvement become easy-to-view metrics that can be shared system-wide.

Anticipating the need for rich and accessible LMS data in the Southeast Asia region and beyond, Pukunui actively expands and extends access to thousands of Moodle™LMS users throughout Malaysia, the Southeast Pacific region.



Recognizing the need to address reporting and analytics needs driven largely by the crisis and the move to fully online learning, Pukunui will assist their clients with the IntelliBoard plugin to begin accessing their rich data insights immediately.

"Pukunui provides LMS hosting services, support, training, consulting and site design for Moodle™ software along with BigBlueButton™ and Mahara™ integrations.



We are the trusted Moodle™ experts in the Asia Pacific region and support hundreds of thousands of users through our offices in Australia, Malaysia and Hong Kong," stated Vinny Stocker.

IntelliBoard is thrilled to have Pukunui as a partner and part of the IntelliBoard family.



We desire partners who are as committed to eLearning as we are - and at no point in history has this been more important that now," shared Dr.



Tonya Riney, EVP, IntelliBoard.

Together, with IntellIBoard, Pukunui assesses and delivers professional management and consulting services that help LMS users around the globe manage, understand, and draw accurate conclusions about their LMS data trends.

