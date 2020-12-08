Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; Kurdistan Protests Turn Deadly

2020/12/08 | 20:12 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least three people were killed, and six were wounded in the latest violence:

Demonstrations in Iraqi Kurdistan have turned violence in the last day.



Civil servants had been protesting delayed salaries and wage cuts.



The Kurdistan Regional Government says it is unable to pay employees without financial help from the Iraqi federal government.

Armed men guarding the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (K.D.P.) headquarters in Chamchamal shot and killed a protester.

A protester was killed outside the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (P.U.K.) in Garmiyan.

A police officer was wounded during protests in Piramagrun.



Although he was shot by alleged protesters while acting as a security officer, the officer complained about not having been paid in months.



The P.U.K.



office there was set aflame.

In Darbandikhan, three officials were wounded when protesters attacked a K.D.P.



office.

Several demonstrators were wounded during protests in Saidsadiq.



Five political party offices were set on fire, as was the mayor’s office.

Outside of Kurdistan, Islamic State militants killed a policeman and wounded two others in Rashad.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.



Margaret Griffis