German Firm

2020/12/08 | 21:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Germany's TÜV Rheinland has said it has been named as the only certification body for Iraq's new "Certificate of Registration (CoR)" procedure.In a statement, the company said all manufacturers and suppliers who export goods to Iraq will in future require a registration certificate, which was issued in accordance with the new […]

