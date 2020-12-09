Switzerland hopes to Reopen Embassy in Baghdad

2020/12/09 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Switzerland is hoping to reopen its embassy in Baghdad early next year.The announcement was made after the Chief of Iraq's Protocol Department, Mr.Ali Shamran, met with the Swiss ambassador to Iraq residing in Amman, Mr.Lukas Gasser, and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.[…]

