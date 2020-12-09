Saudi-Iraqi Business Forum Launched; New Projects Announced

2020/12/09 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received a delegation of Saudi officials and business people in Baghdad on Monday.Among the visitors was the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Acting Minister of Media, and Chairman of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, Dr.Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.The delegation included businessmen representing 22 Saudi companies.During the […]

