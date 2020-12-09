Saudi-Iraqi Business Forum Launched; New Projects Announced


2020/12/09 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received a delegation of Saudi officials and business people in Baghdad on Monday.

Among the visitors was the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Acting Minister of Media, and Chairman of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, Dr.

Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.

The delegation included businessmen representing 22 Saudi companies.

During the […]

