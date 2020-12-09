2020/12/09 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.France's Total is reported to be in talks to sell its 18-percent stake in the Sarsang block in Iraqi Kurdistan, in a move aimed at reducing the company's debt.Bloomberg says the company is working with Jefferies Financial Group on the deal, adding that the holding could be worth as much as […]

