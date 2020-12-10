2020/12/10 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Transparency, accountability, integrity: New agreement to help combat corruption in Iraq The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office have reaffirmed their partnership and commitment to preventing and combating corruption in Iraq by signing a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to promote transparency, accountability and integrity in the public and […]

