Oryx Petroleum Changes Name, Plans $51m Capex
2020/12/10 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation has announced that it has changed its name to Forza Petroleum Limited.

2021 Budgeted Capital Expenditures Budgeted capital expenditures for 2021 are $51 million and dedicated exclusively to the Hawler license area.

The planned work program involves drilling five new wells into proven, producing reservoirs and reservoirs still being […]

