Oryx Petroleum Changes Name, Plans $51m Capex

2020/12/10 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Oryx Petroleum Corporation has announced that it has changed its name to Forza Petroleum Limited.
2021 Budgeted Capital Expenditures Budgeted capital expenditures for 2021 are $51 million and dedicated exclusively to the Hawler license area.
The planned work program involves drilling five new wells into proven, producing reservoirs and reservoirs still being […]
Oryx Petroleum Corporation has announced that it has changed its name to Forza Petroleum Limited.
2021 Budgeted Capital Expenditures Budgeted capital expenditures for 2021 are $51 million and dedicated exclusively to the Hawler license area.
The planned work program involves drilling five new wells into proven, producing reservoirs and reservoirs still being […]
read more Oryx Petroleum Changes Name, Plans m Capex first appeared on Iraq Business News.