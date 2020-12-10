Oryx Petroleum Changes Name, Plans $51m Capex

2020/12/10 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Oryx Petroleum Corporation has announced that it has changed its name to Forza Petroleum Limited.2021 Budgeted Capital Expenditures Budgeted capital expenditures for 2021 are $51 million and dedicated exclusively to the Hawler license area.The planned work program involves drilling five new wells into proven, producing reservoirs and reservoirs still being […]

read more Oryx Petroleum Changes Name, Plans m Capex first appeared on Iraq Business News.