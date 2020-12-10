‘Victory over Daesh may affect opening hours,’ says Iraqi Google as nation celebrates anniversary

2020/12/10 | 22:52 - Source: Iraq News



But Iraq does not accept division,” he said during a visit to the western province of Fallujah, which was previously under the terrorist group’s control.



“Iraq rejected humiliation.”Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, congratulated the Iraqi government in a message on Wednesday, and said the resistance of the Iraqi people, authorities and armed forces “played a major role in the victory” over Daesh.He added that the Popular Mobilisation Units’ commanders, the late Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mehdi al-Mohandes, played an “important and decisive role” in the fight agains the terrorists.He also said the two figures were assassinated by the US in a “criminal and terrorist act” for their roles in defeating Daesh.Read moreThe Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the terrorist group as it still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of the country and launch attacks periodically.Last week, an airstrike in the Kirkuk province launched by the”international coalition against ISIS” killed at least six people from the terrorist group, said the Iraqi army.The air raid targeted a tunnel in Sarjoun, southern Kirkuk, and destroyed the hideout completely said the army in a statement.It came after suspected militants stepped up their attacks in recent month, concentrating on the area between Kirkuk, Saladin and Diyala. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- As Iraq prepares to mark the third anniversary of its victory over terrorist group Daesh, local Google results appear to show that celebrations may “affect opening hours” of businesses and public services.Iraq declared victory over the Daesh, also known as the Islamic State (IS), by reclaiming all its territory in 2017.The terrorist group had invaded and seized about a third of the country’s area in 2014.Google searches carried out on the Iraqi version of the search engine showed a notification on opening hours saying: “Victory over Daesh might affect these hours.”President Bahram Salih said in a statement on Thursday: “The militant groups feed on and exploit unstable regional conditions.This necessitates swift action to reduce tensions in the region.“We here stress Iraq’s unwavering stance of disengagement from regional conflicts and rejection of their repercussions on its security and internal stability.”Read moreIraqi Prime Minister Mostafa Kadhim, who took office in May, added that the defeat of Daesh was a “victory of civilisation over backwardness” and called for national unity, reported Gulf News.“Daesh tried to hijack areas Iraq.But Iraq does not accept division,” he said during a visit to the western province of Fallujah, which was previously under the terrorist group’s control.“Iraq rejected humiliation.”Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, congratulated the Iraqi government in a message on Wednesday, and said the resistance of the Iraqi people, authorities and armed forces “played a major role in the victory” over Daesh.He added that the Popular Mobilisation Units’ commanders, the late Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mehdi al-Mohandes, played an “important and decisive role” in the fight agains the terrorists.He also said the two figures were assassinated by the US in a “criminal and terrorist act” for their roles in defeating Daesh.Read moreThe Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the terrorist group as it still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of the country and launch attacks periodically.Last week, an airstrike in the Kirkuk province launched by the”international coalition against ISIS” killed at least six people from the terrorist group, said the Iraqi army.The air raid targeted a tunnel in Sarjoun, southern Kirkuk, and destroyed the hideout completely said the army in a statement.It came after suspected militants stepped up their attacks in recent month, concentrating on the area between Kirkuk, Saladin and Diyala.

