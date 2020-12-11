Election Integrity Watchdog Amistad Project Joins Texas AG’s Supreme Court Litigation

2020/12/11 | 16:48 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Group claims state legislatures have a constitutional duty to affirm legitimacy of election results

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amistad Project of the non-partisan Thomas More Society has filed a motion to intervene on behalf of the voting public in the election lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Supreme Court.The motion, which 15 Michigan legislators have joined, argues that widespread violations of both state law and failure to abide by Article II of the US Constitution jeopardize the social contract upon which our entire form of government is based.



Specifically, it contends that state legislatures failed to uphold their constitutional duty to certify their election results, unlawfully empowering the same election officials who violated duly enacted laws by granting private actors unprecedented power and influence over the conduct of the recent elections.The Amistad Project notes that in addition to ignoring ballot security laws such as signature and residency requirements, local election officials in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and other states created a two-tiered election system by accepting private funds from a leftist-run organization called the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which distributed $350 million from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the form of strings-attached grants that imposed strict conditions on the way recipient jurisdictions managed their elections.“Privatizing the 2020 election not only violated the law, it undermined election integrity and unconstitutionally usurped legislative authority resulting in an election in which the American people cannot have faith,” said Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project.



“The Amistad Project is pleased the states joining the litigation have come together in an effort to reveal and challenge the results of the 2020 election.”The motion to intervene asserts that post-election certification by state legislatures serves as an important “insurance policy” against state and local election officials abusing their power through improper and irregular actions intended to influence the outcome of the election in a predetermined manner.Whereas the Texas lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to evaluate the impact of legal violations against the razor-thin margins of victory in several states, the Amistad Project’s intervention asks the Supreme Court to recognize that state legislatures have a constitutional duty to certify that election laws were properly followed and that the reported outcomes reflect the free and fair elections Americans expect and are entitled to based on the social contract that serves as the foundation of our republic.Reference: Case #22O155###########

