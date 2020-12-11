Global Hotels Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

2020/12/12 | 03:46 - Source: Iraq News

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotels Market 2020-2026

New Study Reports “Hotels Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Report Summary:-

The Global Hotels Market Report 2020-2026 (Forecast Period) Offers An In-Depth Study Of Market Growth Factors, Future Evaluation, Country-Level Analysis, Hotels Market Distribution, And Competitive Landscape Study Of Significant Industry Players.



Every Segment Of The Global Hotels Market Is Extensively Assessed In The Research Report.



The Segment Analysis Offers Critical Opportunities Available In The Global Hotels Market Through Leading Segments.



The Regional Study Of The Global Hotels Market Helps Readers To Attain A Thorough Understanding Of The Developments Of The Different Geographic Markets In Recent Years And Also Going Forth.



In Addition, The Report Provides A Comprehensive Overview Of The Vital Dynamics Of The Global Hotels Market, Including Market Influence And Market Effect Factors, Drivers, Threats, Constraints, Trends, And Prospects.



The Research Study Also Contains Other Forms Of Analysis, Such As Qualitative And Quantitative.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.



Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.



From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well.



Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Hotels industry.Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Hotels market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Hotels market covered in Chapter 12:Accor GroupAtlantis The Palm LimitedDelaware NorthJumeirah International LLC,InterContinental Hotels Group PlcHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.Indian Hotels Co Ltd.Aramark CorporationCompass Group plcITC Ltd.Elior GroupMarriott International Inc.SodexoOvations Food ServicesThompson HospitalityStarwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc.

Market Dynamics:-

The report also examines the several volume trends, the pricing history, and the market value in addition to understanding the key dynamics of the Hotels market.



Several future growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities are also analyzed to obtain a better view of the industry.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Hotels market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:Business HotelSuite HotelAirport HotelResorts Hotel

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Hotels market from 2015 to 2025 covers:TravelBusinessOthers

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)United StatesCanadaMexicoEurope (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)GermanyUKFranceItalySpainRussiaOthersAsia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)ChinaJapanSouth KoreaAustraliaIndiaSoutheast AsiaOthersMiddle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)Saudi ArabiaUAEEgyptNigeriaSouth AfricaOthersSouth America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)BrazilArgentinaColumbiaChileOthers

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Hotels Introduction and Market Overview1.1 Objectives of the Study1.2 Overview of Hotels1.3 Scope of The Study1.3.1 Key Market Segments1.3.2 Players Covered1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Hotels industry1.4 Methodology of The Study1.5 Research Data Source

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Accor Group12.1.1 Accor Group Basic Information12.1.2 Hotels Product Introduction12.1.3 Accor Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-202012.2 Atlantis The Palm Limited12.2.1 Atlantis The Palm Limited Basic Information12.2.2 Hotels Product Introduction12.2.3 Atlantis The Palm Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-202012.3 Delaware North12.3.1 Delaware North Basic Information12.3.2 Hotels Product Introduction12.3.3 Delaware North Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-202012.4 Jumeirah International LLC,12.4.1 Jumeirah International LLC, Basic Information12.4.2 Hotels Product Introduction12.4.3 Jumeirah International LLC, Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-202012.5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc12.5.1 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc Basic Information12.5.2 Hotels Product Introduction12.5.3 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-202012.6 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.12.6.1 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.



Basic Information12.6.2 Hotels Product Introduction12.6.3 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.



Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-202012.7 Indian Hotels Co Ltd.12.7.1 Indian Hotels Co Ltd.



Basic Information12.7.2 Hotels Product Introduction12.7.3 Indian Hotels Co Ltd.



Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-202012.8 Aramark Corporation12.8.1 Aramark Corporation Basic Information12.8.2 Hotels Product Introduction12.8.3 Aramark Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-202012.9 Compass Group plc12.9.1 Compass Group plc Basic Information12.9.2 Hotels Product Introduction12.9.3 Compass Group plc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-202012.10 ITC Ltd.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.



