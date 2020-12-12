Iraq reports 1,347 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since mid-June

2020/12/12 | 13:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, Dec.11 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Friday 1,347 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 572,600.

It is the lowest daily increase in the country's coronavirus infections since mid-June as the ministry recorded single-day cases between 2,000 and 5,000 during the period.

The ministry also reported 23 new deaths and 1,930 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,549 and the total recoveries to 503,897.

A total of 3,837,024 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 33,350 done during the day, the ministry said in a statement.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.