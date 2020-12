2020/12/12 | 16:02 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- According to Al-forat News, the blast occurred in an area housing Iraqi military compounds.

One civilian was seriously injured in the incident, the report said.

Security forces have launched investigations.

Some sources said the blast was caused by an unidentified object, and that it was not clear whether it was a projectile or a planted device.

The incident may have been caused by a sound bomb, some other sources said.

HJ/5093740