KRG to Resume Override Payments to Genel

2020/12/13 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Genel Energy has received notice from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') that override payments, whereby Genel receives 4.5% of monthly Tawke gross field revenues, will resume with the January 2021 invoice, to be paid in February 2021.Assuming the prevailing oil price, this translates into over $5 million of additional cash proceeds […]

