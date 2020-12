2020/12/13 | 11:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to authorise the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to grant licences to new private colleges in Baghdad, Anbar, Basra and Al-Muthanna provinces.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)