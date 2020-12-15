2020/12/15 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Finland's Nokia has announced that Asiacell Telecom has chosen the company to provide nationwide network optimization for two years starting January 2021.According to a press release: "This partnership will leverage Nokia's global capabilities in network planning and optimization technology to boost Asiacell's competitive edge and transform its operational platforms for the […]

read more Nokia Wins Contract with Asiacell in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.