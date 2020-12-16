GE syncs two gas turbines to Iraq national grid

2020/12/16 | 19:42 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- GE Gas Power has marked a major milestone by synchronizing two GT13E2 gas turbines to the national grid at the Zubair Permanent Power Generation Plant, highlighting its commitment to keep strengthening Iraq’s power sector.

The facility is owned by the Basra Oil Company and located at the Zubair oil field, about 20 kilometres from the city of Basra.



ENI Iraq B.V.



is responsible for developing the oil field and had awarded a contract to GE for the engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of the power plant.



Two other GT13E2 units at the site had previously been synchronized to the grid in summer 2020.



The new additions have taken the total generation capacity of the site up to 700 megawatts (MW).

“With Iraq’s population growing at over 2 percent per year, the demand for reliable, affordable electricity continues to increase.



Every megawatt added to the grid can make a significant impact to the quality of life of the Iraqi people,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE Gas Power in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

“GE is honoured to work together with ENI to support the country’s socioeconomic development by delivering much-needed electricity to power growth and prosperity for present and future generations.”

The GT13E2 gas turbines installed at the facility offer industry-leading efficiency in the E-class segment.



The technology has clocked in over 14 million operating hours, with more than 190 units deployed in nearly 40 countries.



It can also operate on a wide range of fuel compositions without hardware changes and offers a flexible extended maintenance concept that reduces operating costs while saving fuel.

GE has supported the development of Iraq’s energy infrastructure for over 50 years.



Since 2011 alone, the company has helped to bring up to 15 gigawatts of power online across Iraq, including in conflict-affected areas such as Diyala and Mosul.

Working closely with the Iraqi Ministries of Finance and Electricity, GE has also collaborated with private and public financial institutions to help secure over US $2.4 billion in financing since 2015 for energy sector projects across the country.



– TradeArabia News Service