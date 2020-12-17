2020/12/17 | 15:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum, have rallied more than 20 percent after the company issued an operational and corporate update on Tuesday: Jón Ferrier, Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We have made significant operational strides in recent months, ensuring we remain on-track to achieve our revised targets for the year.I […]

read more GKP Shares Rally following Update first appeared on Iraq Business News.