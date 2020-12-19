Kadhimi promotes Iraq to Turkish Businessmen

2020/12/19 | 05:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met on Thursday with a number of businessmen, investors and heads of Turkish companies, on the sidelines of his official visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara.Kadhimi discussed with businessmen and investors ways to facilitate investment procedures, lift obstacles and reduce bureaucratic procedures.He also listened to […]

