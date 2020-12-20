ILO, Dohuk to Implement Employment-Intensive Interventions

2020/12/20 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ILO in Iraq joins forces with local authorities in Dohuk to implement employment-intensive interventions The ILO in Iraq has joined forces with local authorities in the Governorate of Dohuk to implement integrated employment intensive investment programme (EIIP) interventions aimed at creating more than 180 decent jobs, as well as enhancing the employability of vulnerable groups, […]

