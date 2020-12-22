2020/12/22 | 04:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi cabinet has approved the draft budget for 2021.According to Reuters, the budget of 150 trillion Iraqi dinars ($103 billion) is based on an oil price of $42 per barrel, and will result in a deficit of 63 trillion dinars ($43 billion).Rudaw puts the deficit at 58 trillion dinar […]

read more Iraq's Cabinet approves Draft Budget first appeared on Iraq Business News.