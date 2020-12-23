2020/12/24 | 02:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Rudaw.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Price hikes at Sulaimani market following dinar devaluation Traders in Sulaymaniya (Slemani) say the devaluation of the Iraqi dinar is driving up prices for local shoppers.Click here to read the full story.(Picture […]

read more Price Hikes follow Iraqi Dinar Devaluation first appeared on Iraq Business News.