2020/12/24 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
General Dynamics Land Systems has been awarded a $15,509,730 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for contractor logistics support services for M1A1SA Abrams tanks and M88A1/A2 recovery vehicles in Iraq.
Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.
Work will be performed in Camp Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec.
31, 2022.
[…]
General Dynamics Land Systems has been awarded a $15,509,730 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for contractor logistics support services for M1A1SA Abrams tanks and M88A1/A2 recovery vehicles in Iraq.
Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.
Work will be performed in Camp Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec.
31, 2022.
[…]
read more General Dynamics awarded Iraq Defense Contract first appeared on Iraq Business News.