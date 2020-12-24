2020/12/24 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.General Dynamics Land Systems has been awarded a $15,509,730 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for contractor logistics support services for M1A1SA Abrams tanks and M88A1/A2 recovery vehicles in Iraq.Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.Work will be performed in Camp Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec.31, 2022.[…]

General Dynamics awarded Iraq Defense Contract first appeared on Iraq Business News.