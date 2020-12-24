Daewoo in $2.6bn Iraq Port Deal

2020/12/24 | 03:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi cabinet has authorised the Director General of the General Company of Iraqi Ports to sign a contract with the South Korean company Daewoo to construct the first phase of the Al-Faw Great Port project in Basra.The project will be supervised by the Italian consulting company Technital.Reuters reports that […]

