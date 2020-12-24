2020/12/24 | 03:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Chairwoman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Suha Dawood Najar, has said that the coming year will see investment opportunities in each Iraqi province, similar to the Bismaya City housing project in Baghdad.She made the announcement at a recent meeting with the heads of the provincial investment commissions of Kerbala, […]

read more Major Housing Projects planned for 2021 first appeared on Iraq Business News.