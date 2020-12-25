Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021

2020/12/25 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq will begin exporting fuel to Lebanon starting January 2021 at "global prices", Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar announced.Abdul Jabbar's remarks came in a statement on Monday after his meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, Raymond Ghajar, in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad."Exported fuel will be part of a surplus over the […]

