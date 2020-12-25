Alliant continues support to Iraqi Air Force's Cessna Fleet

2020/12/25 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Northrop Grumman, doing business as Alliant Techsystems Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $15,152,856 firm-fixed-price modification (P00061) to contract FA8106-16-C-0004 for contractor logistic support for the Iraqi Air Force's Cessna 208 and 172 fleet.Work will be performed in Balad Airbase, Iraq, and is expected to be completed June 30, […]

