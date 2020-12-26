13 ISIL forces arrested, 46 rockets confiscated in W Iraq

2020/12/26 | 00:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Intelligence Service in Anbar province said in a statement on Thursday that it had foiled a plot by ISIL terrorists to launch a large-scale rocket attack on the governorate building, Iraq News Agency (INA) reported.

Security forces in Anbar province have managed to arrest 13 ISIL terrorists and discovered 46 rockets ready to be fired at the governor's office.

Iraq Defense Ministry spokesperson Yahya Rasoul announced on Tuesday that 12 members of the ISIL terrorist group had been killed in a security operation in Nineveh province.

Earlier, the Iraqi Army has identified and arrested four ISIL elements in an operation in Basra province and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, also managed to seize large quantities of weapons belonging to the ISIL elements during an operation in Kirkuk province.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

