Iraq reports 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, 589,943 in total

2020/12/26 | 01:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, Dec.25 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Friday 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 589,943.

The new cases included 442 in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, 140 in Kirkuk, 117 in Nineveh, and 95 in Duhok, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also reported 11 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,755, and 1,531 more recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 528,872.

A total of 4,334,173 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 39,288 done during the day, according to the statement.

The Iraqi authorities have imposed new restrictive measures to protect the Iraqi people from a new strain of coronavirus that was recently found in many countries and is characterized by faster transmission.

The authorities have decided to ban travel to Britain, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iran, Japan, and any other country the Ministry of Health would recommend.

The authorities also banned the entry of travellers from these countries, except for Iraqi citizens who must be quarantined for 14 days until a PCR test proves they are not infected with the virus.

Moreover, the authorities decided to suspend the ground border crossings, except for emergencies and trade exchange, and to close malls, restaurants, and other public facilities from 7 p.m.



to 6 a.m.



for two weeks starting Dec.



24.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.