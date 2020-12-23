US Embassy in Baghdad reportedly not being evacuated after rocket strike

2020/12/26 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq News

December 25, 2020 | 5:06pm | Updated December 25, 2020 | 5:06pm

The US Embassy in Baghdad is denying reports of an evacuation days after being targeted by a series of rockets, according to a report.

In a statement to Fox News, an embassy spokesperson denied a tweet posted Friday by Kurdish and Australian journalist Hawar Ali that alleged that a “large number of staff have been evacuated in #US embassy in #Baghdad” including “the ambassador and some staff.”

“Ambassador Tueller is still in Baghdad and the embassy continues to operate,” the spokesperson told the network.

On Sunday, the Baghdad embassy was targeted with eight Katyusha rockets, causing some damage to buildings inside the city’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

The embassy confirmed the attack in a statement that day, condemning the effort.

“The U.S.



Embassy confirms rockets targeting the International Zone resulted in the engagement of Embassy defensive systems.



There was some minor damage on the Embassy compound but no injuries or casualties.”

Most missiles struck a residential complex and security checkpoint inside the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, according to the Iraqi military, which said an “outlaw group” was responsible.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, has blamed Iran-backed militias for the attack, which he said wounded Iraqi civilians.

US Central Command said in a statement earlier this week that the attack, which included 21 rockets, was likely from an “Iranian backed” rogue militia group.

On Wednesday, President Trump also blamed the attack on Iran, saying there was “chatter” about more attacks against Americans in Iraq.

The commander-in-chief tweeted out photos of three rockets that had apparently failed to launch, writing “Guess where they were from: IRAN.”

Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets.



Three rockets failed to launch.



Guess where they were from: IRAN.



Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq… pic.twitter.com/0OCL6IFp5M

— Donald J.



Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

“Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq…,” he continued.

“Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible,” he warned.



“Think it over.”

With Post wires