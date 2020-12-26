Cabinet approves New Refinery in Dhi Qar

2020/12/26 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has approved a refinery project with a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day in Dhi Qar province.A Cabinet Spokesperson said the project will be implemented by three investment companies, but did not name them.(Source: Govt of Iraq)

