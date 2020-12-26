Combating Climate Change in Iraq

2020/12/26 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Environment, and in cooperation with Missan Governorate launched the Haweizah population support project for combatting climate change.The project is funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).The project was launched in Missan Governorate.Attendees included members from UNDP's […]

