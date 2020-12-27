Netherlands, UN, providing Safe Drinking Water in Basra

2020/12/27 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Up to 960,000 people in Basra to have access to safe drinking water thanks to the Netherlands' support to UNICEF and UNDP The Netherlands has committed USD $6,41 million to support UNICEF and The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to ensure that almost a million residents of Basra governorate have access to safe water.This […]

