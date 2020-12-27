RSF Condemns Arrests of Journalists in Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/12/27 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Wave of arrests of journalists covering protests in Iraqi Kurdistan Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a wave of press freedom violations in northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Region, where at least 10 journalists have been arrested while covering peaceful protests during the past week, one has been placed in pre-trial detention and a regional TV channel, […]

