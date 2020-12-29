2020/12/29 | 05:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has reportedly cut supplies of gas to Iraq due to Iraq's arrears of more than $6 billion.According to Reuters, Iran's Energy Minister is scheduled to visit Baghdad on Tuesday to discuss the matter.More here and here.(Sources: Shana, Reuters)

read more Iran Cuts Gas to Iraq due to Unpaid Bills first appeared on Iraq Business News.