US Firm wins $15.7m Iraq Training Deal

2020/12/29 | 05:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Spartan Air Academy Iraq LLC, Irving, Texas, has been awarded a $15,684,449 firm-fixed-price modification (P00006) to contract FA8617-20-C-6232 for the Iraq T-6A contractor logistics support and training maintenance program.The modification provides for the exercise of an option to extend the term of the contract for the continued services needed in order […]

