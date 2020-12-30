2020/12/30 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iran will reportedly resume gas exports to Iraq on Wednesday, following a meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday between Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Iraqi officials.The supply was said to have been stopped due to Iraq's arrears of more than $6 billion, but a statement from the Iraqi government claimed the […]

read more Iran to Resume Gas Exports to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.