Photographer Jessiena Lake Launches Covid Produced Project: TONES

TONES is celebration of color in daily life.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photographer, Jessiena Lake, is excited to announce the launch of her most captivating project thus far – TONES – which is available for viewing starting December 26th.Jessiena Lake is a Minnesota born and educated commercial photographer and artist.



Lake has an extensive background in art and design and is well-known for her ability to generate insightful ideas and for her undeniable creativity.



Through her work, Lake captures images that tell stories of inspired brands and people who create them and is involved in her projects from concept through to post-production.In her most recent news, Lake is pleased to announce the launch of TONES, a personal photo project about color produced during the ongoing pandemic.



TONES is a celebration and exploration of color in everyday life and showcases one color per day for a week.



In her project, Lake highlights a variety of different muses each day, including food, clothing, music, movies, and movement.“TONES is a bright, colorful, fun, and optimistic endeavor I started with the intent to shake up my own 2020 experience,” says Lake.



“In doing so, I ended up going bigger than originally planned and created something I could share with others to help them (and me) feel less alone and depressed by our ever-changing reality.



By sharing this project from December 26th – January 1st, I wanted to end the year on a hopeful tone and start the New Year the same way.”Through TONES, Lake will spend one week, living one color per day, sharing images, playlists, movie lists, and gentle movements with others as a welcome distraction to make the global pandemic a little more bearable.



The schedule for TONES is:● December 26th – Purple● December 27th – Orange● December 28th – Neutral● December 29th – Red● December 30th – Green● December 31st – Yellow● January 1st – BlueFor more information about Jessiena Lake, or to view the TONES project, please visit http://www.jessienalake.com/tones.About Jessiena LakeAs a photographer and artist, Lake is passionate about creating fun, colorful, eye-catching images and collaborating with clients and stylists to bring ideas and imagination to reality.



Bringing equal parts imagination, science, and intuition to every project is at the heart of every photo she takes.Lake has worked with many notable brands, including Lifetime Fitness, Target, ZestyZ, and many more.In her spare time, Lake enjoys spicy food, rollercoasters, going on adventures, and her two pups, Oscar and Fizzgig.Jessiena LakePhotographer and Artist+1 612-345-1377jessienalake@gmail.com

