Belgium enhances Support for Stabilization in Iraq

2020/12/31 | 05:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Government of Belgium has invested an additional EUR 2 million in the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS).The contribution will support stabilization efforts implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) across Iraq's five governorates in Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninewa and Salah Al-Din.Since 2016, Belgium has contributed EUR 12.12 million to the Facility, which was recently […]

