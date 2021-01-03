Daewoo signs $2.6bn Iraq Port Deal

2021/01/03 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Transport has signed a contract with Korea's Daewoo to complete five infrastructure projects at the Grand Faw port.The contract includes the construction of a 14-kilometer navigation channel extending to the sea, the basin for the ships that will dock at the port, and an underwater tunnel, which is […]

