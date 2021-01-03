CEO of Compassionate Assistance Carl G. Santoro Puts Native American Tribes First in COVID-19 Testing

2021/01/03 | 16:12 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Santoro is leading the way for equitable COVID testing throughout Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of Compassionate Assistance, Carl G.



Santoro, is pleased to announce he is putting Native American Tribes first in COVID-19 testing efforts.Compassionate Assistance is a home care service provider based in Arizona.



The company is owned and operated by Carl G.



Santoro and provides high-quality and affordable home care services to those who are chronically ill, disabled, or those who are simply aging and require constant assistance and care.



Santoro created Compassionate Assistance after providing care for his younger brother and believes that if one is chronically ill, this does not mean they should be shifted into old age homes and hospitals.In the company’s most recent news, Santoro is leveraging his impressive entrepreneurial skills and compassion for others to spearhead a movement for equitable COVID-19 testing across Arizona, particularly for Native American Tribes.



According to Santoro, these minority groups are often overlooked when it comes to medical care and many people are needlessly suffering as a result.“Our Native American Tribes are the heart of our country and, since the pandemic began, their medical needs have not been met – which is a great atrocity to those who are suffering,” says Santoro.



“In a country such as ours, there is no reason we should not be testing all of those who live on our soil and it is the mission of myself and Compassionate Assistance to ensure we help test as many minority individuals as we can.”To ensure equitable testing is completed, Santoro and Compassionate Assistance will be providing free COVID-19 testing to Native American Tribes throughout the state of Arizona until the pandemic has been resolved.Founded over 30 years ago, Compassionate Assistance is renowned for its unprecedented home care services, which include:● 24/7 availability● Fully screened, reliable, and compassionate caregivers● No long-term contracts● 100% satisfaction guarantee● Companionship● Personal, respite, and pet care● Housekeeping● Meal preparation● Alzheimer’s care● And so much moreTo find out more about this initiative, please visit www.CompassionateAssistance.com.About Carl G.



SantoroCarl G.



Santoro is an experienced healthcare influencer and is arguably one of the top leaders in this space.



With more than 10 years of cumulative experience in the healthcare industry, Santoro’s professional tack record is vast and impressive.



His mission is to always help others to live a happy and fulfilling life, even if they are ill or aging and need permanent care.

Carl G.



Santorowww.CompassionateAssistance.com+1 480-468-2699info@CompassionateAssistance.com

