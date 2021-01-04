2021/01/04 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, has nominated Dr.Kamal Atroshi to the post of Minister of Natural Resources, a position which includes responsibility for the oil and gas portfolio.A statement from KRG spokesperson Dr.Jotiar Adil said, "It is our hope that the Kurdistan Parliament […]

read more KRG proposes new Minister of Natural Resources first appeared on Iraq Business News.