KRG proposes new Minister of Natural Resources
2021/01/04 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, has nominated Dr.

Kamal Atroshi to the post of Minister of Natural Resources, a position which includes responsibility for the oil and gas portfolio.

A statement from KRG spokesperson Dr.

Jotiar Adil said, "It is our hope that the Kurdistan Parliament […]

