2021/01/04 | 17:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has announced the appointment of Jon Harris as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).Mr Harris has over 30 years' experience in the oil and gas industry and joins GKP from SASOL Limited, an integrated energy and chemicals company based in South Africa where he was Executive Vice President, Upstream.[…]

read more GKP appoints New CEO first appeared on Iraq Business News.