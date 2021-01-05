2021/01/05 | 17:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reportedly announced its participation in the Arab Monetary Fund's Buna payment platform.
The AMF describes Buna as a multi-currency payment platform, providing clearing and settlement services, in Arab and international currencies.
More here and here.
(Sources: Shafaq News Agency, AMF)
The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reportedly announced its participation in the Arab Monetary Fund's Buna payment platform.
The AMF describes Buna as a multi-currency payment platform, providing clearing and settlement services, in Arab and international currencies.
More here and here.
(Sources: Shafaq News Agency, AMF)
read more Iraq to Participate in Buna Payment Platform first appeared on Iraq Business News.