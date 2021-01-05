Iraq to Participate in Buna Payment Platform

2021/01/05 | 17:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reportedly announced its participation in the Arab Monetary Fund's Buna payment platform.The AMF describes Buna as a multi-currency payment platform, providing clearing and settlement services, in Arab and international currencies.More here and here.(Sources: Shafaq News Agency, AMF)

